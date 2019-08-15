America’s Largest Union of Journalists Is Doing a Rewrite of Its Leadership Election
A little-noticed announcement this week could have a significant impact on the future of labor and unionization in newsrooms across the United States and Canada.
The announcement came from the NewsGuild, known until 2015 as the Newspaper Guild, and for the better part of a century the most important union representing journalists and other news workers — currently more than 20,000 of them across the continent.
