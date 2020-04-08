America’s Newspapers Launches Free Marketing Campaign Promoting Subscriptions

America’s Newspapers, an association of approximately 1,500 local papers of all sizes, has launched a campaign to remind communities about the essential role their local newspapers play in providing critical information during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first of these public service ads carry the theme: “Newspapers have your back.” It pays tribute to first responders and front-line workers and points out that – in critical times – newspapers, as the provider of vital information, have their communities’ back.

Most importantly, the campaign urges people to support their local newspaper by subscribing in print or online.

“The surging traffic to local newspaper websites during this coronavirus crisis shows that communities depend on newspapers for accurate and trustworthy information,” America’s Newspapers CEO Dean Ridings said.

“This America’s Newspapers campaign is intended to reinforce the message that both now – and when this crisis ends, local newspapers deserve the support of the people they serve through print or digital subscriptions,” he said.

These PSAs are available to any newspaper free of charge, and in a variety of print and digital formats and sizes. The print ads include space for the name or logo of the newspaper publishing them.

The campaign was produced by America’s Newspapers partners Sandpaper Marketing.

To access ads in the campaign, register at http://newspapers.org/americas-newspapers/marketing-campaign/

For more information on the America’s Newspapers marketing campaign, please contact Greg Watson at gwatson@newspapers.org