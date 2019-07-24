News Newsletter News 

An Editorial Board of User-Activists Takes on the Opioid Crisis

Luke Ottenhof | CJR  July 24, 2019

Vancouver, British Columbia, is a historic hotbed of drug-user activism. Following the opioid overdose crisis that affected it in the 1990s, activists in the city’s Downtown Eastside opened Insite, an unsanctioned safe injection site, the first of its kind in North America. The idea was rooted in harm-reduction ethics: faced with a slow-moving government response to increasing overdose deaths, it would provide services and safety.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/an-editorial-board-of-user-activists-takes-on-the-opioid-crisis/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *