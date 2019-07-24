Vancouver, British Columbia, is a historic hotbed of drug-user activism. Following the opioid overdose crisis that affected it in the 1990s, activists in the city’s Downtown Eastside opened Insite, an unsanctioned safe injection site, the first of its kind in North America. The idea was rooted in harm-reduction ethics: faced with a slow-moving government response to increasing overdose deaths, it would provide services and safety.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/an-editorial-board-of-user-activists-takes-on-the-opioid-crisis/