News Newsletter News 

Analysis: Indian Country Journalists Face Severe Limits on Press Freedom

Mary Annette Pember | Daily Yonder   September 16, 2019

Imagine that your local newspaper is owned and controlled by elected officials of your city or town council. Imagine that there is no media other than the local newspaper that covers events, explains governmental actions or investigates citizen questions or concerns. Taking this fantasy a step further, you would likely also imagine that elected officials would exercise control over what the local newspaper covers.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *