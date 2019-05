The town of Kotzebue sits low on a gravel spit where three rivers meet, 26 miles north of the Arctic Circle in Western Alaska. It is believed to be the oldest continuous human settlement in the Americas—9,000 years for the Iñupiat, who still comprise 75 percent of the population.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/anchorage-daily-news-propublica-take-on-alaskas-sexual-assault-crisis/