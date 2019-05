In early October, David Barstow, Susanne Craig, and Russ Buettner, of The New York Times, unloaded an astonishing story on the dubious business and tax affairs of Donald Trump and his family. The piece took 18 months of reporting and ran to nearly 15,000 words. Last month, the reporters behind it won a Pulitzer.

