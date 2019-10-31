APG to Implement SCS/Track in Its Tennessee/North Carolina/Virginia Region

After a year-long search, APG Media’s TN/NC/VA group has selected SCS/Track to modernize its ad building services. This APG region is comprised of 20 newspapers, including The (Maryville, TN) Daily Times, The Greeneville (TN) Sun and The Mt. Airy (NC) News.

SCS/Track will replace a production environment featuring many manual steps, various disjointed advertising systems, and a paper-centric workflow at APG’s Greeneville and Mt. Airy offices, and will further expand Mt. Airy’s capabilities as this region’s centralized ad production hub.

“For this project, we needed to provide the functionality for our ad builders to build ads coming from three disparate ad order entry systems,” according to David Clark, Director of IT at APG East. “The open nature of SCS’s systems made SCS/Track a natural fit for our needs.”

APG TN/NC/VA will be in full production with SCS/Track in November 2019.