Apple News Adds Coverage of 2020 US Presidential Election, Including Guides to Candidates, Issues and News Literacy

Sarah Perez | TechCrunch   February 3, 2020

As it has done in previous election years, Apple today has added special coverage of the 2020 US presidential election to its Apple News app. The coverage includes curated news, information, and data related to the election from ABC News, CBS News, CNN, FiveThirtyEight, Fox News, NBC News, ProPublica, Reuters, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, TIME, USA Today and others.

