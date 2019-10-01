News Newsletter News 

Apple News+ Launches in the UK with The Times and Hearst on Board

Lucinda Southern | Digiday  October 1, 2019

Apple has rolled out its publisher subscription service, Apple News+, to the U.K. some six months after announcing it in the U.S.

For access to over 150 magazines and newspapers, readers have to pay just £9.99 ($12.29) a month. In the U.K., News Corp’s The Times and Sunday Times and Hearst UK titles—like Cosmopolitan, Elle and Esquire—will now sit alongside The Wall Street Journal, Rolling Stone and Vox, titles that were announced for the U.S. launch in March.

