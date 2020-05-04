Are Journalists on Autopilot When They’re Determining Which Sources (or What Information) to Trust?

Who and what journalists trust determines a substantial amount of what makes it through the journalistic filter to audience—what leads they pursue, who they talk to, how they frame a story. But given the importance of trust, we know relatively little about why journalists trust certain sources or information.

Media sociologists have overwhelmingly determined that journalists rely heavily on official sources. But we know less about how journalists actually evaluate the information they get, how they determine whether to verify something or take a news tip seriously.