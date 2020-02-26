Arizona Republic Newspaper Says It Will No Longer Make Endorsements
The Arizona Republic announced Wednesday it will no longer endorse political candidates.
The Phoenix-based newspaper made its decision public as several other editorial departments across the country have issued their endorsements for the 2020 presidential race.
But the Republic said it’s learned from readers in focus groups and surveys that they do not want to be told by the newspaper how to vote, and it decided to make a “consequential change.”
Read More