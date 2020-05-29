Content Coronavirus News Newsletter News 

Around Three-in-Ten Americans are Very Confident They Could Fact-Check News About COVID-19

Jeffrey Gottfried | Pew Research   May 29, 2020

Most U.S. adults report having seen made-up news about COVID-19, and many have seen various claims about purported treatments. But relatively few Americans have a lot of confidence in their own ability to check the accuracy of the news and information they come across related to the coronavirus.

About three-in-ten U.S. adults (28%) say they are very confident that they would know what steps to take to check the accuracy of news and information about the coronavirus outbreak. A slightly smaller portion (22%) say they are not too or not at all confident, while the largest share–around half (49%)–express some confidence. These findings come from a Pew Research Center survey conducted April 20 to 26 among 10,139 adults who are part of the Center’s American Trends Panel.

