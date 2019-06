The news out of China over the weekend was bleak: Two more major international media companies — the London-based Guardian and The Washington Post—were added to the nation’s “Great Firewall,” blocked on the Internet to the country’s 1.4 billion citizens as part of a crackdown on dissent by President Xi Jinping.

