As Live Events Disappear, Experiential Agencies are Fighting to Survive

Experiential agencies are figuring out the art of the pivot.

As the coronavirus pandemic has all but ground in-person gatherings to a halt, experiential agencies have been hit hard, unable to showcase their work at in-person events. Those experiential agencies say they are now starting to reckon with the reality that it’s unlikely for in-person events to pick up again in the next year and now they are working on ways to diversify their businesses to adapt to the new normal. That’s why they are aiming to not only adapt planned events to be digital but working on technology to make them more immersive or working to bring personalization to consumers’ front doors with a direct-to-consumer approach to experiential.