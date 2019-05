On May 13, the NewsGuild-CWA will begin tallying votes for its historic presidential election. The union, which represents more than 20,000 journalists, has grown in the past 5 years as many digital natives have unionized in response political and corporate pressures endangering newsrooms. Now, the leadership of the NewsGuild may be changing for the first time in 11 years…

