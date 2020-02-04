As Other U.S. Publishers Exit the Mexican Market, Business Insider is Moving In

By now, we’re more used to seeing American media companies shut down operations in Mexico than launch them. BuzzFeed shuttered its news team in Mexico City a year ago; HuffPost dropped the Mexico vertical it had hastily launched in time for the 2016 U.S. presidential election last March; The New York Times scrapped NYT en Español this past September. The Spanish newspaper El País even stopped printing its Mexico edition in December.

So who’s left to try next to make Mexico work?