As Protests Escalate, Advertisers and Media Owners Face a Fresh Crisis

U.S. advertisers and publishers had only just started to look beyond coronavirus triage mode when another crisis came hurtling into view.

The death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died late last month after being arrested by a white police officer, has sparked protests across the country, many of which have flared into violence between police and demonstrators. Several cities have imposed curfews and President Trump has threatened to deploy the military to suppress disorder. Conversations about police violence and racial injustice have sparked worldwide.