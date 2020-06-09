As Publishers Rethink Editorial Norms, Social Media Policies Must Follow
At one of the most tumultuous times in US domestic political history, news organisations are struggling with key questions about both their internal practices and their purpose in a changed world. This weekend, James Bennet, the senior opinion editor at the New York Times, resigned as a result of an inflammatory op-ed authored by conservative US Senator Tom Cotton under the initial headline "Send In the Troops." Bennet at first defended the column, which he later admitted he had not read.