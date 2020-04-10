As the Coronavirus Continues to Spread Across the U.S., Weekly Newspapers Mobilize to Support Their Communities

Editors of community newspapers, an often overlooked but critically important element of the U.S. media ecosystem, are front-line responders in the coronavirus crisis.

The nation’s 7,000 non-daily community newspapers have been hit just as hard as daily papers and online news sites as the global economy shudders to a halt and advertising evaporates.

Some have suspended their print editions or sharply trimmed their print runs. Publishers have reluctantly laid off longtime staffers. But the mission, to inform communities and keep them safe, has never been more crucial.