As the Third-Party Cookie Crumbles, Publishers Scramble for Alternatives

Publishers are chasing ways to commercialize their first-party data. Their goal: Create audience identifiers that help clients target the right people at scale, without relying on third-party cookies, then expand how those audiences can be monetized.

News Corp, The Washington Post, the Guardian, Mail Online, Insider Inc. and TI Media are among the publishers actively pursuing beyond-the-cookie strategies that prioritize identifying audiences using first-party rather than third-party cookies.