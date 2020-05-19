Association Representing Major Networks Backs Fox News in Lawsuit Accusing it of Posing Threat to Public Health
The Internet & Television Association (NCTA) that represents major networks backed Fox News in a lawsuit that accused the network of posing a threat to public health, according to a briefing filed Monday.
The NCTA, along with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, filed an amicus brief in support of Fox News’s request to dismiss a lawsuit, which was filed by the nonprofit group Washington League for Increased Transparency and Ethics last month.Read More