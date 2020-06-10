At Gannett’s Ithaca Journal, Local News Staffing is Down to One Reporter

It’s no secret that news staffing at small-market chain newspapers, Gannett’s especially, has been shrinking radically.

An extreme case in point: The Ithaca Journal in upstate New York now has no locally based editor or publisher and just a single reporter. Ithaca is small, but not a dot on the map, with 30,000 residents and another 30,000 students at Cornell University and Ithaca College (each with a robust student news organization).