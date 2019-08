On August 19, police arrested Ziyan Karahan, the Kurdish-language editor for the pro-Kurdish Mezopotamya News Agency, at her home in the southeastern city of Diyarbakır, according to a report by her employer. The following day, police arrested five journalists who were covering protests against political appointees in Mardin, according to a report by Mezopotamya.

