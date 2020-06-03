Australia Asks for Investigation After Police Attack Two Journalists in U.S.
The Australian prime minister has called for an investigation into how police officers treated two Australian journalists who were covering a protest outside the White House on Monday.
The two journalists, on assignment for Australia's Channel 7, one of the nation's major networks, were among the members of the news media covering the demonstration as President Trump threatened a crackdown on protests in a speech delivered from the Rose Garden starting at 6:43 p.m.