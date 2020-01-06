Australia Bushfire Coverage: ABC Emergency Fire Broadcasts Praised but News Corp Goes on Attack
Since Boxing Day, as bushfires raged across Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia, the ABC has handled more than 100 emergency broadcasts in a single week, receiving widespread praise for the practical, life-saving information and the professionalism on display.
The number of ABC emergency broadcasts for the first half of the 2019-20 financial year is already close to double that of the entire previous year.