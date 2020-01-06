News Newsletter News 

Australia Bushfire Coverage: ABC Emergency Fire Broadcasts Praised but News Corp Goes on Attack

Amanda Meade | Guardian  January 6, 2020

Since Boxing Day, as bushfires raged across Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia, the ABC has handled more than 100 emergency broadcasts in a single week, receiving widespread praise for the practical, life-saving information and the professionalism on display.

The number of ABC emergency broadcasts for the first half of the 2019-20 financial year is already close to double that of the entire previous year.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *