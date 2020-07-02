News Newsletter News 

Australian Federal Police Ask Prosecutors to Consider Charges Against ABC Journalist

Paul Karp | Guardian   July 2, 2020

The Australian Federal Police has referred a brief of evidence to prosecutors relating to the ABC’s investigation of alleged war crimes by Australian troops in Afghanistan.

In a statement on Thursday, the AFP said it had forwarded documents to the commonwealth director of public prosecutions in relation to the case, which began in July 2017 and culminated in a raid on the ABC’s headquarters in June 2019.

