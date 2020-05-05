Australian Media’s Fight for Press Freedom Should be a Lesson to Journalists Worldwide

When Australian investigative journalist Nick McKenzie arrived at his desk one morning in 2014, he was surprised to find a bunch of flowers had been sent up from the mailroom.

“In the flowers there was a note that said, ‘There are four sets of eyes on you.’” he recalls. “What they were saying was that there were four security agencies who were surveilling me or my sources. The person who sent them to me knew about this investigation, and they were kind enough to let me know so I could take pre-emptive measures.”