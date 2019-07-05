News Newsletter News 

Australian Parliament to Probe Press Freedom After Raids

Rod McGuirk | Associated Press   July 5, 2019

A parliamentary committee on Friday announced an inquiry into the impact of Australian law enforcement and intelligence powers on press freedom following police raids on a media organization and a journalist’s home.

Australian media organizations have demanded reforms after police raided Australian Broadcasting Corp. headquarters in Sydney and the Canberra home of a News Corp. reporter in search of leaked government documents.

