News 

Australian Police Made Illegal Metadata Searches and Obtained Invalid Warrants Targeting Journalists

Paul Karp and Josh Taylor | Guardian  July 24, 2019

Police have conducted a series of illegal metadata searches, including Western Australian police obtaining invalid warrants targeting journalists and ACT police accessing data 116 times without proper authorisation.

The breaches of the Telecommunications (Interception and Access) Act are revealed in a Commonwealth Ombudsman report for the period July 2016 to June 2017, tabled in parliament by the government on Monday.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/australian-police-made-illegal-metadata-searches-and-obtained-invalid-warrants-targeting-journalists/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *