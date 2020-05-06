Axel Springer Merges eMarketer, Business Insider Intelligence to Form ‘Insider Intelligence’

eMarketer, founded in 1996 and acquired by German publishing company Axel Springer in 2016, is being merged with Business Insider Intelligence, a research and reports division launched in 2015 by publisher Business Insider, which was acquired by Axel Springer in 2015.

The consolidated research division will be known as Insider Intelligence, and the company said it was integrating the two assets to “better serve its clients needs across our research and media businesses.”