Reversing the recent tide of ad blocking is still high on publishers’ agendas in Germany, where as many as 32% percent of users might block ads, according to 2018 estimates by market research firm eMarketer. For five years, the major German publishing group Axel Springer has taken on ad-blocking software developer Eyeo in the courts, suffering a setback in its first lawsuit but battling on with a fresh suit—and new allies.