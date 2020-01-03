Bannon Protege Loses Case Against Liberal Polish Newspaper
An American conservative activist and Steve Bannon protege lost a defamation case Friday against a Polish journalist who described him as “Trump’s man” and part of a global war against democracy by the political right.
Matthew Tyrmand, a 38-year-old American with Polish roots, has written for Breitbart and is a board member of the organization Project Veritas, which carries out undercover stings against liberal and mainstream media.