BBC ‘Desperate’ to Settle Unequal Pay Claims
The BBC has approached female broadcasters in a bid to settle equal pay cases brought against the corporation rather than being faced with more embarrassing details of its employment practices emerging, it has emerged.
In an apparent attempt to head off a repeat of Samira Ahmed’s employment tribunal, in which details of the corporation’s inner workings were made public, the BBC has asked women preparing to follow her case whether they would prefer to reach a confidential agreement.Read More