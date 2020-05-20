Coronavirus News Newsletter News Revenue 

BBC Faces £125m in Lost Income Over Covid-19 as It Reveals Surging Audience for News Coverage

Freddy Mayhew | Press Gazette   May 20, 2020

The BBC will be forced to find further savings as it faces an estimated £125m in lost income this financial year as a result of the coronavirus crisis, despite record broadcast and digital figures.

The corporation already has to make £800m in savings by 2022, including £80m in the news department. It has decided to delay changes to free licence-fees for the over-75s as a result of Covid-19.

BBC chairman Sir David Clementi said: “Like many organisations, the BBC faces some very real financial challenges in the year ahead, but I am delighted that our services are performing so strongly and making a real difference to the public during a challenging time.”

