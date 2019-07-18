BBC Global News Plans to Beef Up Advertising Sales Staff in 2019
After a period of downsizing and cost-cutting, BBC Global News is back on a growth path with plans to hire approximately 20 staff across advertising sales and digital products in 2019.
The planned hires are indicative of the media owner’s international ads business once again profiting, which it attributes largely to an internal restructure of its advertising division which completed last April, according to BBC Global News CEO Jim Egan.
