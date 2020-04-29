BBC Likely to Make Cuts to Output With £125m Fall in Income forecast

The BBC is facing another round of cuts with the public broadcaster predicting its income will fall by £125m this year as people stop paying the licence fee during the coronavirus pandemic and with revenue from its commercial arm dropping substantially.

The outgoing director general, Tony Hall, told staff on Wednesday he is deferring negotiations over pay rises until later in the year, putting a freeze on all but the most essential recruitment and reviewing major capital projects. This alone will not be enough to make up the shortfall, meaning there are likely to be cuts to some programmes.