BBC Local Democracy Reporter Scheme Opened Up to BAME Publications
The BBC-funded local democracy reporting service has been opened up to news platforms aimed at black, Asian and minority ethnic communities in the UK to help its journalism reach a wider audience.
BAME-targeted publications like The Voice newspaper or Gal-dem magazine can now apply to access the Local News Partnership, which allows its partners to use public service journalism from the BBC’s 150 local democracy reporters based at local news titles across the UK.
