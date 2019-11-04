News Newsletter News 

BBC Plans Expansion of Local Democracy Reporting Service Dependent on New External Funding Sources

Freddy Mayhew | Press Gazette   November 4, 2019
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn

The BBC has laid out “ambitious” new plans to expand its local democracy reporting service, recruiting new reporters to cover local councils as well as extending coverage to magistrates’ and sheriffs’ courts.

But the expansion is entirely dependent on the scheme, which is funded and run by the BBC, with the help of the News Media Association, finding new sources of financial support from outside the corporation.

Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *