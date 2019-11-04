BBC Plans Expansion of Local Democracy Reporting Service Dependent on New External Funding Sources
The BBC has laid out “ambitious” new plans to expand its local democracy reporting service, recruiting new reporters to cover local councils as well as extending coverage to magistrates’ and sheriffs’ courts.
But the expansion is entirely dependent on the scheme, which is funded and run by the BBC, with the help of the News Media Association, finding new sources of financial support from outside the corporation.