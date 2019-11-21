BBC Shared Data Unit Inspires Data Journalism Teams Across the UK to Collaborate on Public Interest Stories
Twelve local news journalists will receive data journalism training on the BBC’s Shared Data Unit (SDU) as the scheme returns in 2020.
The SDU is one of three strands of the public broadcaster's Local News Partnership (LNP), run in collaboration with the News Media Association. To date, 120 news organisations covering around 900 local news titles have signed up as partners to receive different forms of training and resources.