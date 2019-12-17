News Newsletter News 

Beijing Calls for Chinese Journalists to ‘Arm Their Minds’ with Xi Jinping Thought

Ben Westcott | CNN   December 17, 2019

China has issued an updated code of ethics for journalists that calls on reporters to uphold the authority of the Communist Party and be guided by the ideology of President Xi Jinping.

Prescribed media guidelines are not unusual in China, where reporters operate within a heavily-censored environment that is tightly controlled by Communist authorities. However, the explicit reference to Xi is likely to sound alarm among freedom of speech advocates.
