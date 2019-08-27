Bernie Sanders on His Plan for Journalism
Walter Cronkite once said that “journalism is what we need to make democracy work.” He was absolutely right, which is why today’s assault on journalism by Wall Street, billionaire businessmen, Silicon Valley, and Donald Trump presents a crisis—and why we must take concrete action.
One thought on “Bernie Sanders on His Plan for Journalism”
Many years before Trump became president, newspapers, in general, were on a led sled and a one-way-trip to massive revenue declines and terminations. And for years the newspaper industry watched as Facebook, Google and Apple continued to expand and experience with news reporting. Now that the tech giants have successfully stripped many of the platforms and revenue streams from newspapers and have outmaneuvered newspapers playbook, Trump is the boogeyman? The real core weakness and strategic failures within newspapers began long before Trump became president.