Beyond the Cookie: Publishers Flirt With Generating Identity-Based User Consent
Some publishers, anxious to reduce their reliance on third-party cookies while still meeting data-privacy law requirements, are considering a new way to collect their users’ data-privacy preferences: authenticated consent.
The concept of authenticated consent is simple: Publishers can collect users’ consent based on identity-based signals rather than cookies, and make the user experience more consistent across multiple publisher platforms and devices in the process.
