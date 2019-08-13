News Newsletter News 

Beyond the Cookie: Publishers Flirt With Generating Identity-Based User Consent

Jessica Davies | Digiday  August 13, 2019

Some publishers, anxious to reduce their reliance on third-party cookies while still meeting data-privacy law requirements, are considering a new way to collect their users’ data-privacy preferences: authenticated consent.

The concept of authenticated consent is simple: Publishers can collect users’ consent based on identity-based signals rather than cookies, and make the user experience more consistent across multiple publisher platforms and devices in the process.

 

