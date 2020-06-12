Biden Takes On Facebook, Saying It Failed to Stop Disinformation
Joe Biden lashed out at Facebook on Thursday, saying the social media company has failed to stop the spread of disinformation and circulating a petition for his supporters to demand the company change its ways.
“Folks, we saw in 2016 what can happen when social media platforms are left unchecked and allow disinformation to run rampant, Biden said in a tweet. “It puts the very integrity of our elections at risk. We simply cannot let it happen again in 2020.”Read More
One thought on “Biden Takes On Facebook, Saying It Failed to Stop Disinformation”
Biden is correct, but Facebook and (its amoral management) has a single purpose which it pursues to the exclusion of all else, and that is to maximize its profits. In the run up to the 2012 presidential election, Mitt Romney famously said (and was roundly criticized for doing so) that “corporations are people, too.” Legally, maybe so, but if so, they are people without consciences.