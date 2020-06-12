Biden Takes On Facebook, Saying It Failed to Stop Disinformation

Joe Biden lashed out at Facebook on Thursday, saying the social media company has failed to stop the spread of disinformation and circulating a petition for his supporters to demand the company change its ways.

“Folks, we saw in 2016 what can happen when social media platforms are left unchecked and allow disinformation to run rampant, Biden said in a tweet. “It puts the very integrity of our elections at risk. We simply cannot let it happen again in 2020.”