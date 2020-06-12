News Newsletter News 

Biden Takes On Facebook, Saying It Failed to Stop Disinformation

Tyler Pager and Kurt Wagner | Bloomberg  June 12, 2020

Joe Biden lashed out at Facebook on Thursday, saying the social media company has failed to stop the spread of disinformation and circulating a petition for his supporters to demand the company change its ways.

“Folks, we saw in 2016 what can happen when social media platforms are left unchecked and allow disinformation to run rampant, Biden said in a tweet. “It puts the very integrity of our elections at risk. We simply cannot let it happen again in 2020.”

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

One thought on “Biden Takes On Facebook, Saying It Failed to Stop Disinformation

  • Jonathan Kotler
    June 12, 2020 at 9:12 am
    Permalink

    Biden is correct, but Facebook and (its amoral management) has a single purpose which it pursues to the exclusion of all else, and that is to maximize its profits. In the run up to the 2012 presidential election, Mitt Romney famously said (and was roundly criticized for doing so) that “corporations are people, too.” Legally, maybe so, but if so, they are people without consciences.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *