Silicon Valley is preparing for its first high-profile challenge of the 2020 presidential campaign: the Democratic presidential debates. Facebook and Twitter are taking additional steps to monitor debate activity on their platform next week and the Democratic National Committee will have a team scanning social media for unusual activity, CNN Business has learned.

