Billboard-The Hollywood Reporter Media Group Sells Spin, Agreement in Place for Sale of Stereogum

Music publications Spin and Stereogum will no longer be a part of Billboard-The Hollywood Reporter Media Group, parent company Valence Media announced today (Jan. 16).

Spin has been acquired by Next Management Partners, a private equity firm that specializes in digital media. This past year, Spin’s audience has grown over 40%, and the site successfully rebranded, bringing the iconic black and white logo from Spin’s inception in 1985 back.