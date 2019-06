A bipartisan group of political publishers including Daily Caller, Mediaite, Raw Story, Alternet, Law&Crime, and the Washington Free Beacon have launched the Digital News Alliance, a coalition offering traditional and customized advertising packages geared toward the 2020 political advertising cycle and beyond.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/bipartisan-group-of-news-sites-launch-digital-news-alliance-for-2020-election-advertising/