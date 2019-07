In 2017, Brian Brackeen, founder and CEO of facial recognition software Kairos and managing partner of Lighthouse Capital, took to Medium to call out Inc. Magazine. “I was approached by Inc. Magazine for a feature on the life of a successful Black entrepreneur,” Brackeen wrote. “I agreed to participate because I enjoy the publication and they have a great reputation.”

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/black-tech-news-coverage-struggles-to-find-a-home-in-mainstream-newsrooms/