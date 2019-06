Bleacher Report has been making a series of investments in longer-form content, events, commerce and a portfolio strategy that is centered on key portfolio brands such as House of Highlights and B/R Football. That has helped put the WarnerMedia-owned publisher on a path to make north of $200 million in revenue in 2019.

