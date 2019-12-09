News Newsletter News 

Bloomberg: His News Reporters Need to Accept Restrictions

David Bauder | Associated Press  December 9, 2019

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg says employees at his news organization need to accept restrictions with their paycheck, including the ban on investigating their boss.

Bloomberg, billionaire founder of Bloomberg News, was asked in a CBS News interview about rules put in place when he announced his candidacy: The organization’s reporters are not allowed to probe him and his finances, or any of his Democratic rivals.

