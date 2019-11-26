News Newsletter News 

Bloomberg Union Calls on Company to Rescind Decision to Not Investigate 2020 Presidential Candidates

John Bowden | Hill   November 26, 2019
The union representing journalists at the Bloomberg industry publication group on Monday condemned the company’s decision to bar journalists across the broader Bloomberg organization from investigating Democratic candidates for president.

In a statement released on Twitter, the guild, which represents Bloomberg Law, Bloomberg Tax, Bloomberg Government and Bloomberg Environment called the company’s decision an effort to “silence” the company’s reporters.

